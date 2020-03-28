Restaurants can stay open for home delivery, says State

The Maharashtra government on Friday allowed restaurants to re-open kitchens and deliver food to individuals or societies after adhering to prescribed safety norms to protect from the novel coronavirus.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the decision has been taken for the benefit of those who are stranded or unable to cook.

The government also announced that shops selling meat, fish, chicken and eggs, and fruits such as mango, grapes, oranges, bananas and watermelon, would be open. “All norms regarding the safety of customers have to be followed. The decision will benefit the farmers who have their produce ready but cannot bring it to the market,” he said.

Fisheries Minister Aslam Sheikh said hundreds of tonnes of fish is lying in boats at Vasai, Uttan, Madh, Varsova, Bhaucha Dhakka and Sassoon Dock due to restrictions on inter- and intra-State movement. “The Central government has now included fish in the list of essential commodities, as a result of which companies exporting fish to foreign countries can collect it directly from ports and local markets too will get the produce,” he said.

On Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das’s announcement regarding EMIs, Mr. Pawar said, “Banks will not listen if the RBI merely suggests to not collect EMIs for three months. A clear direction is required. Considering the nationwide lockdown and its impact on the country’s economy, the RBI should have given instructions instead of suggestions.” Mr. Pawar also holds the Finance portfolio.

Incentive to medical staff

Meanwhile, Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said the State government is considering insurance cover for medical staff treating COVID-19 patients. In a Facebook live event, he said the government also plans to give monetary incentive to the staff. “Medical workers have risked their lives to treat patients,” he said.

Mr. Tope appealed to private doctors, who have stopped their practice due to the pandemic to remain operational. “OPD, emergency medical services have been stopped. This is not right. There are other illnesses apart from COVID-19. Where will people go for deliveries or if someone suffers a heart attack?” he asked.

Medicine is a noble profession, he said. “Don’t show insensitivity in times of crisis.”