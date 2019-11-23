Restaurant manager alleges assault by policeman

A restaurant manager at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station was allegedly thrashed by a Delhi policeman over delay in delivery of ordered food items on Thursday night.

The accused policeman, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mukesh Kumar, has been suspended with immediate effect, said DCP (Railways) Harinder Singh.

In a video released by the victim, Shivam Thukral, who works as a senior manager with a restaurant at the railway station, alleged that at 8.25 p.m. he received a call from the SHO of Government Railway Police, Parveen Yadav, ordering food for free. He said he recorded the conversation.

“At 8.45 p.m., I handed over all the ordered food items to a constable sent by the SHO. However, ASI Mukesh Kumar [posted at the GRP station] kept calling me repeatedly and I failed to answer his calls as I was busy attending to other customers,” said Mr. Thukral.

A little later, another policeman arrived at the restaurant and asked Mr. Thukral to go to the police station immediately. “

When I went to the GRP station, Mukesh Kumar slapped me and beat me with a stick. He handcuffed me and threatened that if I refuse to take his calls next time, he will again thrash me. He kept me at the station for an hour before letting me go with a warning,” said the victim.

Mr. Thukral claimed he had to run from pillar to post to get his complaint registered. “After a day-long struggle, I managed to meet an Assistant Commissioner of Police and filed a complaint, but the police have not given me a copy of it,” he said.

“I will again try to meet the DCP as he was busy in a meeting today [Friday]. I am determined to register an FIR in the case because I have never felt so humiliated in my whole life,” said Mr. Thukral.

A senior police officer said a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the complaint. The allegations will be verified by examining call recordings, CCTV footage of the restaurant and the police station.