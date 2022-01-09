‘Response from people shows BJP will form next govt. in Goa’

Goa CM Pramod Sawant and State unit BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade in Panaji on Saturday.

Panaji

09 January 2022 01:11 IST

State unit chief Tanavade says booth level workers already on the ground

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win a majority in the 40-member Goa Assembly, polls for which will be held on February 14, the party’s State unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Saturday.

‘BJP ahead of others’

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Tanavade and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the BJP was ahead of all others as far as campaigning was concerned, with booth level workers already on the ground.

Mr. Tanavade said from the response the BJP was getting State-wide, it was certain the party will retain power easily.

“Different political parties are forming pre-poll alliances with the sole aim of defeating the BJP. But the people of Goa have understood this entire game plan,” he claimed.

Mr. Sawant said the people of Goa understand the need for a stable government to bring about development, and their vote was not for a BJP candidate but for a stable and efficient government.

Final list

Mr. Tanavade said the party’s State election committee, which will recommend the names of the candidates, will be formed on Sunday, and the final list will be announced by the parliamentary board in Delhi.