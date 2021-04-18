Other States

Respond to plea on wrong photo of Hathras victim: Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court. File  

The Delhi High Court has sought the responses of the Centre and three social media platforms — Facebook, Google and Twitter — on a petition seeking details of those who uploaded a wrong photograph of the Hathras rape victim.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the social media platforms, and asked them to place before the court, in a sealed cover, the basic subscriber information of the person(s) who uploaded videos and photos that wrongly showed another deceased woman as the rape victim.

The direction came on an application moved by the widower of the deceased in his main petition. The petitioner contended that his wife’s photograph was being circulated on various social media platforms and that they wrongly depicted her as the victim of the unfortunate incident of the rape and murder of a young girl at Hathras, Uttar Pradesh last year.

In January, Facebook, Google and Twitter had told the court that they had blocked or taken down all links that incorrectly showed the deceased woman’s photograph as that of the Hathras rape victim.

On the last date of the hearing, Facebook and Google also told the court that they could not on their own search for such links and remove them without a court or government order.

The petitioner’s lawyers told the court that a victim could not be expected to keep on providing the links after they had brought the issue to the notice of the social media platforms.

The court had also earlier said, “A victim cannot go on searching for links and making complaints. There has to be some other solution.”

The petitioner has also contended in his petition that the revelation of the identity of a rape victim is an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), though the image of a wrong person was in circulation in the present matter.

Comments
Related Articles

Ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen, says Yogi Adityanath

Former Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman passes away

Coronavirus | Lingaraj Temple closed for general public

Coronavirus | Bihar slaps night curfew; closes all schools, public places till May 15

West Bengal polls | EC imposes 24-hour campaign ban on BJP's Sayantan Basu, TMC's Sujata Mondal

West Bengal polls | Narendra Modi should resign owning responsibility for COVID-19 surge: Mamata Banerjee

BJP rallies in Bengal | Modi demonstrating his role as party campaigner, not India’s PM: CPI(M)

Coronavirus | West Bengal CM Mamata writes to PM Modi on vaccine shortage

Coronavirus | Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Gujarat Dy. CM

Coronavirus | Gunny, water drip system keeps temperature low in COVID-19 isolation coaches in Maharashtra
Disk-footed bat recorded for the first time in India.

Meghalaya records India’s first bat with sticky disks

NPP snubs ally BJP in Meghalaya tribal council

Voting for second phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls to be held on Monday

Police grill pharma director over Remdesivir stock; BJP fumes

BJP leaders from outside campaigning in Bengal responsible for spike in COVID-19 cases, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata demoralised as BJP much ahead of TMC after five phases of polls: Shah

COVID-19 surge: Rahul Gandhi cancels his West Bengal rallies

6 COVID-19 patients die due to low pressure oxygen in Madhya Pradesh hospital

Superintendent of Bihar’s COVID-19 dedicated hospital writes to govt. to relieve him due to lack of oxygen supply
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2021 10:00:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/respond-to-plea-on-wrong-photo-of-hathras-victim/article34352282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY