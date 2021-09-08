Respite for employees of closed Assam paper mills

GUWAHATI

08 September 2021 00:59 IST

Unions will work out the modalities for an agreement on final settlement

Employees of two Assam paper mills closed since 2015 can continue to stay in the residential quarters until their dues are settled, the Assam government said on Tuesday.

The decision not to evict the employees from the quarters of the Hindustan Paper Corporation’s mills at Jagiroad in Morigaon district and Panchgram in Hailakandi district was taken after a meeting between representatives of the State government and the unions of the mills on Monday evening.

“We will work out the modalities for an agreement on the final settlement of the pending issues,” Manobendra Chakraborty, the president of the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU), told The Hindu.

The JACRU, however, said many issues remain unresolved at the meeting.