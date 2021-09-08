Other States

Respite for employees of closed Assam paper mills

Employees of two Assam paper mills closed since 2015 can continue to stay in the residential quarters until their dues are settled, the Assam government said on Tuesday.

The decision not to evict the employees from the quarters of the Hindustan Paper Corporation’s mills at Jagiroad in Morigaon district and Panchgram in Hailakandi district was taken after a meeting between representatives of the State government and the unions of the mills on Monday evening.

“We will work out the modalities for an agreement on the final settlement of the pending issues,” Manobendra Chakraborty, the president of the Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU), told The Hindu.

The JACRU, however, said many issues remain unresolved at the meeting.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2021 1:00:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/respite-for-employees-of-closed-assam-paper-mills/article36351066.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY