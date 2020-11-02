‘Resolve Punjab goods train suspension issue’

CHANDIGARH

02 November 2020 00:38 IST

It’s vital for national security, says CM

Concerned over the continued suspension of goods trains by the Railways even after easing of the blockade by the farmers, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday wrote an open letter to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda, calling for collective will and statesmanship to resolve the situation.

Reacting to recent statements of various BJP national and Punjab leaders on the farmer’s protests, particularly the continued suspension of goods trains, the Captain Amarinder stressed that this was neither the time nor the occasion to indulge in political confrontation. “What is needed at this critical moment is for all of us to put aside any temptations we may be harbouring to promote our political interests,” he said.

Citing the repercussions the continued suspension of goods trains services would have for national security, in addition to the critical shortages faced not just by Punjab but also Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the Chief Minister said that the armed forces were likely to be badly affected with the onset of winter, as they could run out of supplies and other requisites once the snowfall blocks the roads to Ladakh and the Valley. “These are dangers that neither the Central government nor any political party, including the BJP, can choose to ignore,” he said, adding that “the onus lies on all of us….We need to all liaise together, with the common goal of solving the contentious issue, in the interest of the country.”

Advertising

Advertising

‘Critical losses’

Capt. Amarinder said every day of the continued suspension of goods trains meant critical losses to the industry, agriculture and overall economy, in view of shortages of power (coal), urea and DAP stocks.

The Chief Minister expressed surprise over the reason of “uncertainty and safety of train operations” cited by the Railways to not allow goods trains’ movement through Punjab despite the easing of blockade by farmers.

He described the Railways’ decision as an apparent case of trust deficit of the Central government viz-a-viz farmers of Punjab and other States.