Resolve Kashmir issue to end cycle of killing: Mirwaiz

Hurriyat leader flags geo-political changes in the region to call for early solution

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday called for a resolution to the Kashmir problem to bring an end to the cycle of killings. Meanwhile, a spontaneous shutdown was observed in parts of the Kashmir valley on the fifth death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Burhan Wani.

“The recent rise in killings of Kashmiris in J&K is a grim reminder of the need to resolve the Kashmir conflict urgently and prevent the region from getting consumed by it. The fast-changing geopolitical reality of the region also points to the need for urgent conflict resolution,” the incarcerated Hurriyat chairman said, in a statement.

He described the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) as a move that provided much needed relief to the residents.

“The ceasefire agreement pointed towards a thaw in India-Pakistan relations, which is always a welcome development. Engagement and dialogue between the two neighbours is the way forward for resolution of the Kashmir dispute. However, trust and a conducive atmosphere is the first requirement for dialogue,” the Mirwaiz said.

‘Iron-fisted measures’

The Mirwaiz urged the government to “revoke all measures of demographic change and all laws that disempower the people of J&K” and “release of the youth and all political prisoners from jails”.

He also demanded immediate medical attention to jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik, for his heart condition, and Democratic Freedom Party chief Shabir Shah, whose health has deteriorated in the jail.

The Mirwaiz alleged that iron-fisted measures and institutional oppression continued even during the pandemic.

“The implementation of laws aimed at demographic change post-August 5, 2019 has resulted in fear of loss of identity among the people in J&K. There is growing anguish over the loss of employment guarantees, land rights and exploitation of natural resources by outsiders. This has resulted in psychological ailments and an alarming rise in incidence of suicides,” the Mirwaiz said.

He also expressed concern over civilian killings, custodial killings of youth and the attacks on the police personnel and their families. “The Hurriyat always advocated peace and growth for all the people of the region,” he added.

Shutdown in Valley

A spontaneous shutdown was observed in parts of the Kashmir valley on the fifth death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen member Burhan Wani, who was killed in an operation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag in 2016.

Security was heightened and additional checkpoints were set up across the Valley on the anniversary, including Pulwama's Tral, the native place of Wani.

Markets and commercial complexes remained closed in Srinagar. There was little traffic on the roads.