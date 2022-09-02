Resisted molestation, woman pushed off train, dies in Haryana

Google Maps image locates Tohana railway station in Haryana.

A 32-year-old woman died allegedly after she was pushed off a moving passenger train by a man who tried to molest her near Haryana's Tohana station in Fatehabad, officials said on Friday.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the woman had boarded the passenger train from near Lakhan Majra in Rohtak to travel to Tohana.

The incident took place on Thursday night in the presence of her son, a GRP official said.

Naresh Kumar, SHO, GRP police station, Hisar said a majority of passengers had got off the train at a previous station and most coaches were empty when the incident took place.

The woman's husband was waiting at Tohana station.

"During preliminary investigations, it has come to light that one accused was involved in the incident. We are trying to identify him and he will be arrested soon," the GRP SHO said.

He said the woman resisted attempts of the accused to harass her, but was allegedly pushed out of the running train and she died due to the injuries.

Mr. Kumar said when the train reached Tohana, her son, who was crying profusely, narrated the incident to his father after which the police was informed. The woman's body was later found near the tracks at some distance from Tohana, he said.

"A case has been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with the intent to outrage her modesty)," the police official said.

