Residents from two Madhya Pradesh villages evacuated after leakage in pond

July 25, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Damoh

Officials responded swiftly to information of Poudi pond’s leakage; flow of water from the leakage increased, posing risks to Poudi and Jetgarh villages

PTI

Residents of two villages located near a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district have been shifted to safer places after leakage in the water body, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken following the information of leakage in the Poudi pond on July 24, tehsildar Monika Baghmare said.

Locals claimed the leakage further increased on morning of July 25, resulting in water-logging in both Poudi and Jetgarh villages.

The tehsildar said she visited the spot along with the Water Resource Department officials after getting the information on Monday and found water flow from the leakage in the pond was increasing.

Following the instructions from district collector Mayank Agrawal, the residents of villages Poudi and Jetgarh were evacuated, she said.

Mr. Agrawal said the villagers were shifted to safer areas.

