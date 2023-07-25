HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents from two Madhya Pradesh villages evacuated after leakage in pond

Officials responded swiftly to information of Poudi pond’s leakage; flow of water from the leakage increased, posing risks to Poudi and Jetgarh villages

July 25, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Damoh

PTI

Residents of two villages located near a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district have been shifted to safer places after leakage in the water body, officials said on Tuesday.

The action was taken following the information of leakage in the Poudi pond on July 24, tehsildar Monika Baghmare said.

Locals claimed the leakage further increased on morning of July 25, resulting in water-logging in both Poudi and Jetgarh villages.

The tehsildar said she visited the spot along with the Water Resource Department officials after getting the information on Monday and found water flow from the leakage in the pond was increasing.

Following the instructions from district collector Mayank Agrawal, the residents of villages Poudi and Jetgarh were evacuated, she said.

Mr. Agrawal said the villagers were shifted to safer areas.

Related Topics

rains / emergency planning

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.