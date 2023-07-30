ADVERTISEMENT

120 residents evacuated after Thane building's pillars develop cracks

July 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials sealed all 45 flats in the building located in Almas Colony.

PTI

Around 120 people were evacuated from an eight-storey building in Mumbra locality of Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday after its pillars were found to have developed cracks, a civic official said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials sealed all 45 flats in the building located in Almas Colony, chief of the civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi said.

"The building has 45 flats, of which 10 were already found locked. The residents from the other 35 flats were evacuated. They have made alternative arrangements for accommodation on their own," he said.

The building is 20 years old, he said, adding that the cracks in the pillars were noticed this morning.

The building did not figure in the list of 'dangerous' structures in the city, Tadvi said.

Power and water supply of the building has been snapped as a precautionary measure, he said.

"There are three towers of mobile service providers on top of the building, and the civic officials have asked the building office-bearers to remove them," he added.

The civic body will take a decision on the building soon as its condition has become dangerous, Tadvi said.

