HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

120 residents evacuated after Thane building's pillars develop cracks

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials sealed all 45 flats in the building located in Almas Colony.

July 30, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Thane

PTI

Around 120 people were evacuated from an eight-storey building in Mumbra locality of Maharashtra's Thane city on Sunday after its pillars were found to have developed cracks, a civic official said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials sealed all 45 flats in the building located in Almas Colony, chief of the civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell Yasin Tadvi said.

"The building has 45 flats, of which 10 were already found locked. The residents from the other 35 flats were evacuated. They have made alternative arrangements for accommodation on their own," he said.

The building is 20 years old, he said, adding that the cracks in the pillars were noticed this morning.

The building did not figure in the list of 'dangerous' structures in the city, Tadvi said.

Power and water supply of the building has been snapped as a precautionary measure, he said.

"There are three towers of mobile service providers on top of the building, and the civic officials have asked the building office-bearers to remove them," he added.

The civic body will take a decision on the building soon as its condition has become dangerous, Tadvi said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.