Residential building collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas; 6 rescued

A woman is rescued from the site of a building collapse near the Lal Gate area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas on August 25, 2020. | Photo Credit: ANI
PTI Dewas 25 August 2020 19:03 IST
Updated: 25 August 2020 20:04 IST

According to eyewitnesses, six persons were rescued and many more may be trapped.

A residential building collapsed here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, an official said.

District collector Chandramauli Shukla confirmed the incident, which took place in the Lagate area of Dewas city, but did not provide details.

According to eyewitnesses, six persons were rescued and many more may be trapped under the debris.

The building reportedly belongs to three brothers, who were residing there with their families.

