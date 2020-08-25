Other States

Residential building collapses in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas; 6 rescued

A woman is rescued from the site of a building collapse near the Lal Gate area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas on August 25, 2020.

A woman is rescued from the site of a building collapse near the Lal Gate area of Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas on August 25, 2020.   | Photo Credit: ANI

A residential building collapsed here in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, an official said.

District collector Chandramauli Shukla confirmed the incident, which took place in the Lagate area of Dewas city, but did not provide details.

According to eyewitnesses, six persons were rescued and many more may be trapped under the debris.

The building reportedly belongs to three brothers, who were residing there with their families.

