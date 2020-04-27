Resident Doctors’ Association in Aligarh condemn ‘irresponsible remarks’ by BJP MLA

The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of Aligarh Muslim University’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital (JNMCH) on Monday condemned the “irresponsible remarks” of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Dalveer Singh and District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh for allegedly linking the spread of coronavirus in the district to the JNMCH.

“Such statements will demoralise the doctors who are working day and night to fight the virus. We have been demanding PPEs (personal protective equipment) but what we get are irresponsible remarks. We are in touch with RDAs across the country and if such statements are repeated, we will be forced to go on a strike,” said Dr. Hamza Malik, president JNMCH RDA.

Spike in cases

Aligarh has seen a sudden spike in cases in the last six days. In the last two days, the district has recorded 12 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of active cases to 20. Before that, three junior doctors of JNMCH tested positive.

Mr. Singh’s remarks, widely carried in local newspapers, held the JNMCH responsible for “community transmission-like spread of the virus in the city”. He said that the question of whether the hospital administration had delayed sharing information on the spread of COVID-19 should be investigated by the district administration. He added that he had requested the State government to take stock of the arrangements in the hospital.

After the first case was detected in the JNMCH, a senior doctor was suspended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor for misconduct and negligence. A private X-ray lab in the city was also sealed by the district administration for testing the same person when he was showing symptoms of COVID-19.

On Monday, the public relations office of AMU refuted the allegations made by the political leader. “Eighty of our health workers attending COVID-19-infected persons have tested negative, whereas five patients who came in contact with COVID-19-positive resident doctors have also tested positive,” said a university spokesperson.

‘Thorough investigation’

He further said that the coronavirus infected persons had been admitted to JNMCH after visiting different private hospitals and health centres, and that a thorough investigation should be conducted. the spokesperson said that JNMCH was a frontline hospital in the fight against COVID-19, and 250 samples were tested daily from Aligarh and neighbouring districts at the facility.