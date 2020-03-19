Resident doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Lucknow

Lucknow

19 March 2020 00:07 IST

Primary school students to be promoted without exams

A 25-year-old junior resident doctor of the King George Medical University here has tested positive for COVID-19 after coming in contact with two patients undergoing treatment for the disease at its premises, a hospital spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The KGMU subsequently, in a statement, announced suspension of all undergraduate academic classes and examinations till April 2 as a preventive measure to stem the spread of COVID- 19.

The doctor has been kept in an isolation ward and is undergoing treatment, the spokesperson said.

“A woman from Canada and one of her relatives, who came in contact with her, are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at an isolation ward of the KGMU.

“A 25-year-old junior resident doctor had taken the samples of these patients. Suddenly, some symptoms were seen in him and he was tested at the university laboratory, where he was found positive for COVID-19 affliction,” the KGMU spokesperson, Dr. Sudhir Singh said..

“The resident doctor has been kept in an isolation ward and is undergoing treatment,” he said.

Dr. Singh said 14 other people working in the isolation ward were also tested and they were found negative for the affliction.

Classes suspended

In a statement, KGMU Registrar Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi later said, “As approved by Vice-Chancellor of King George’s Medical University UP, Lucknow, all undergraduate (MBBS, BDS, BSc. Nursing and Paramedical) classes and examinations have been suspended till April 2 as a preventive measure to avoid the spread of COVID-19.”

Dr. Vikasendu Agrawal, the Joint Director-cum-State Surveillance Officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in a statement said, “As on March 17, total number of samples found positive is 15 (Agra-8, Ghaziabad-2, NOIDA-3, Lucknow -2). Three have been declared recovered.”

Meanwhile, students of classes one to eight of all government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will get promoted without having to appear in examinations in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Wednesday.

Examinations in primary schools were scheduled between March 23 and 28.