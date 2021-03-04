Reservation in pvt. jobs: trade body asks Lal govt. for relook at legislation

New Delhi

04 March 2021 00:49 IST

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday urged the Haryana government to “relook” at the legislation that provides for reservation in private jobs for local candidates, saying reservation impacts productivity and competitiveness.

The industry body said it hopes the State government re-looks at the legislation.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said, “At a time when it is important to attract investments at the State level, the Haryana government could have avoided imposing restrictions on industry.”

Asserting that reservation affects productivity and Industry competitiveness, Mr. Banerjee said, “We hope the State government of Haryana re-looks at the legislation. With Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bhara’', we look forward to an integrated and mobile labour market within the country.”

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has given assent to the Bill providing 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the State, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

The quota will initially apply for 10 years, according to the Bill.

Apart from tackling unemployment among local people, the State government said the law will discourage the influx of migrants seeking low-paid jobs, which has a significant impact on local infrastructure and leads to the proliferation of slums.

The Bill covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms in the State.