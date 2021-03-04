Reservation in pvt. jobs: trade body asks Lal govt. for relook at legislation

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday urged the Haryana government to “relook” at the legislation that provides for reservation in private jobs for local candidates, saying reservation impacts productivity and competitiveness.
The industry body said it hopes the State government re-looks at the legislation.
CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said, “At a time when it is important to attract investments at the State level, the Haryana government could have avoided imposing restrictions on industry.”
Asserting that reservation affects productivity and Industry competitiveness, Mr. Banerjee said, “We hope the State government of Haryana re-looks at the legislation. With Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)’s vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bhara’', we look forward to an integrated and mobile labour market within the country.”
Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has given assent to the Bill providing 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the State, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.
The quota will initially apply for 10 years, according to the Bill.
Apart from tackling unemployment among local people, the State government said the law will discourage the influx of migrants seeking low-paid jobs, which has a significant impact on local infrastructure and leads to the proliferation of slums.
The Bill covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath