Resentment brewing in Odisha’s Rayagada over bauxite mining proposals

The State government must explain legal provisions followed for granting bauxite mines to corporate houses, demand activists

September 07, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Niyangiri Hills, abode for 8,000 Dongria Kondhs, a primitive tribal group, is under threat due to proposed bauxite mining

Niyangiri Hills, abode for 8,000 Dongria Kondhs, a primitive tribal group, is under threat due to proposed bauxite mining | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Resentment is brewing in Odisha’s Rayagada district as villagers have started coming together over the issue of bauxite mining projects.

Four bauxite mines, including those proposed for development, are situated within a distance of 80 kilometres while close to 100 villagers are up in arms against mining proposals. Alleged indiscriminate arrests of villagers and activists have made the matter worse. While Baphlimali and Kodingamali mines are presently operational, the ones in Kutrumali and Sijimali mines are yet to be developed.

According to Ganatantrik Adhikar Suraksha Sangathan (GASS), Odisha, a forum of rights activists, Rayagada Police picked up two members of Niyamgiri Surakshya Samiti on August 5 while two office-bearers of the Mali Parvat Suraksha Samiti were arrested on August 23. About nine activists were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA) Act, 2008.

Odisha government withdraws controversial ‘deemed forest’ order

“We strongly condemn these anti-people policies of the governments, the police brutality and slapping UAPA and Arms Act on people. These atrocities are carried out in order to squeeze the democratic space,” said Deba Ranjan, general secretary of GASS.

The incident where Prafulla Samantara, Goldman Environmental Prize winner, was whisked away from Rayagada on August 29, however, raised eyebrows in several quarters.

“I was scheduled to address a press conference at Rayagada at 4 pm on August 29. Prior to that police came to my hotel, took me away like me being a hardcore criminal and dropped me in Berhampur about 200 km from the spot,” said Mr. Samantra.

“Top corporate houses including Vedanta Group and Adani Group have been allotted bauxite mines in Rayagada. The State government suspects if people are allowed to unite and ask questions about legality of handing over mines, the situation might go out of control. The government wants to suppress movement from the beginning,” he alleged.

Mr. Samantara said, “the government must come clean on legal provisions followed for granting of bauxite mines and whether local villagers were taken into confidence before pushing the mining proposals.”

