Researchers find fishing cat in Odisha’s chilika lake

02 March 2020 01:38 IST

Researchers conducting a study in Odisha’s Chilika Lake have found the presence of a viable and breeding population of the fishing cat in the brackish water lagoon. It is a globally endangered and elusive species that is found in very few places in south and south-east Asia.

Wild cat species primarily hunt on ground. But the fishing cat hunts in water. It has specialised features like partially webbed feet and a water-resistant fur that helps it to thrive in wetlands. The flat-headed cat of south-east Asia is the only other feline that shares similar features, making them unique among all the 39 extant cat species.

Another globally endangered species, the smooth-coated otter, has also been recorded from the study’s bycatch data. Both the species are supposed to enjoy conservation measures of the highest accord in India according to the country’s laws, much like the tiger and elephant does.

The study has also recorded the presence of the Eurasian otter in Chilika. “This is significant. Despite being a widely-spread and common species globally, very little is known of the species distribution and abundance in India and especially along the eastern coast,” said Nisarg Prakash of IUCN Otter Specialist Group.

“We undertook the survey in the fringe villages of Chilika covering an area of 1070 sq km. Here we conducted more than 1000 interviews and placed camera traps for more than 300 nights,” said Tiasa Adhya, co-founder of The Fishing Cat Project.

The project was a collaborative effort between The Fishing Cat Project (TFCP), Chilika Development Authority, Wild Orissa, Mahavir Pakshi Suraksha Samity and Chilika Wildlife Division, Forest Department of Odisha.

CDA will further step up conservation efforts by initiating a census on fishing cats this year in collaboration with TFCP, said Susanta Nanda, chief executive of Chilika Development Authority.