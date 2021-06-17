Rescue operations on the sea off Maharashtra coast

Crew of sinking ship winched up by an Indian Coast Guard helicopter in Raigad on Thursday.

Indian Coast Guard deploys helicopters, boats to evacuate 16 crew members of sinking MV Mangalam

In a sea-air coordinated operation amid inclement weather, an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship and helicopter rescued 16 crew members from a sinking vessel MV Mangalam near Revdanda port in Raigad district on Thursday.

The Coast Guard control room received a call from MV Mangalam at 6 a.m. on Thursday morning that it was partially sinking and had 16 crew members on board located around 3 km near Revdanda jetty in Raigad district. The second officer said the master was planning to abandon the vessel. The crew was in panic due to water ingress, he said.

An ICG officer said that the Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre Mumbai (MRCC) team requested them to remain on board and assured that a ship was being deployed.

Subsequently, ICG ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan sailed out from Dighi harbour in Raigad and proceeded towards the distressed vessel. Meanwhile, two ICG helicopters were also launched from ICG Air station Daman to evacuate the crew.

Subhadra Kumari Chauhan arrived in the vicinity of the distressed vessel at about 10.15 a.m. and after assessing the situation, lowered her boats for rescue of the crew. At the same time ICG helicopters also arrived and commenced winching of the crew. Through sustained operations, the ICG Search and Rescue Units (SRUs) successfully rescued all 16 crew members. They were taken to Revdanda and administered first aid.

“The cargo ship from Mumbai was on its way to Revdanda carrying material for JSW Company. This vessel can sail only during high tide and hence was anchored on Wednesday after reaching around two nautical miles from the Revdanda jetty. The high tide started after 4 p.m. and the vessel started sailing but due to bad weather it tilted. When it tried to return one side got stuck in the mud. The JSW manager informed me and we started the operation. The rough sea was a big challenge due to which rescue via sea was not possible,” said Regional Board officer Captain Chokeshwar Lepande from Maharashtra Maritime Board, Alibag port.