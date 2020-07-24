Requested Governer to call Assembly session, but he is yet to decide, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that he made a request to Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday night to convene an Assembly session from Monday (July 27), but the Governor was yet to take a decision.

“We fail to understand why he is not taking a decision even after I handed over a letter to him with the formal request. Is he under some pressure,” asked Mr. Gehlot. He was talking to reporters outside a hotel where MLAs of the Gehlot camp are sequestered.

The Chief Minister says he, along with the Congress MLAs, was going to the Raj Bhavan to make a request to the Governor once again to convene the Assembly session, while acting as a constitutional authority. “Act according to your conscience. Don’t come under anyone’s pressure,” he says.

“We want to go to the floor of the House and prove our majority. It was even suggested during the recent court hearings. We have a clear majority. If the Governor does not call the Assembly session and the people from the entire State lay siege to the Raj Bhavan, we will not be responsible,” Mr. Gehlot said.