Request woman to tie rakhi, Madhya Pradesh HC directs her alleged molester

The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed a 26-year-old married man, accused of molesting a woman, to visit the victim’s house with a rakhi on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

The court directed the man to give ₹11,000 to the woman as the customary offering made by brothers to sisters on the occasion and seek her blessings.

The single-judge Bench of Justice Rohit Arya passed the order on July 30 while giving conditional bail to the accused, Vikram Bagri.

In the order, the court said, “The applicant, along with his wife, shall visit the house of the complainant with rakhi thread/band on August 3 at 11 am with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come.”

Bagri is accused of entering the 30-year-old woman’s house in Ujjain, around 55 km from here, on April 20, and charged under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.

“Bagri would tender ₹11,000 to the complainant as a customary ritual usually offered by brothers to sisters on the occasion and shall also seek her blessings,” the court said.

Bagri has been ordered to give ₹5,000 to the complainant’s son for buying clothes and sweets.

The High Court also directed Bagri to furnish personal bonds of ₹50,000 and solvent surety of equal amount in the lower court for his release.