Request woman to tie rakhi, Madhya Pradesh HC directs her alleged molester

The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed a 26-year-old married man, accused of molesting a woman, to visit the victim’s house with a rakhi on the day of Raksha Bandhan.
The court directed the man to give ₹11,000 to the woman as the customary offering made by brothers to sisters on the occasion and seek her blessings.
The single-judge Bench of Justice Rohit Arya passed the order on July 30 while giving conditional bail to the accused, Vikram Bagri.
In the order, the court said, “The applicant, along with his wife, shall visit the house of the complainant with rakhi thread/band on August 3 at 11 am with a box of sweets and request the complainant to tie the rakhi band to him with the promise to protect her to the best of his ability for all times to come.”
Bagri is accused of entering the 30-year-old woman’s house in Ujjain, around 55 km from here, on April 20, and charged under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.
“Bagri would tender ₹11,000 to the complainant as a customary ritual usually offered by brothers to sisters on the occasion and shall also seek her blessings,” the court said.
Bagri has been ordered to give ₹5,000 to the complainant’s son for buying clothes and sweets.
The High Court also directed Bagri to furnish personal bonds of ₹50,000 and solvent surety of equal amount in the lower court for his release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath