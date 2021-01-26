Republic Day celebrated peacefully in Manipur despite boycott call

Governor Najma Heptulla hoisted the national flag in Imphal

Manipur celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in a befitting manner peacefully despite the boycott call given by several armed underground outfits. Governor Najma Heptulla hoisted the national flag at Kangla in Imphal and took salutes from 49 contingents.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren said, “ We had to slash the number of contingents in view of the COVID-19 restrictions”.

There were complaints from some mediapersons that the police did not allow them to enter the celebration venues.

Mr. Biren said, “ There are developmental works throughout the State in the last three years or so. Manipur’s mountains are today bereft of greenery. there is also burgeoning poppy cultivation in the hill areas. The people should come forth for alternative cultivation since the government is ready to assist them. We have destroyed verdant poppy plants in 250 acres in the mountains”.

The celebrations were conducted in other districts as well.