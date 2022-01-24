Other States

Republic Day: BSF troops on India-Pakistan border on high alert, says IG D.K. Boora

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: PTI

BSF troops deployed on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert following a threat of anti-social elements creating trouble on Republic Day, the force's Inspector General D.K. Boora said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had already announced two-week-long heightened vigilance along the border, he said.

I.G. Boora said troops have begun anti-tunnel operations along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier.

"The BSF is ready to meet all challenges to foil any nefarious design. There is input that anti-national elements are likely to create trouble but we are on high alert along the border and in the hinterland (to foil their designs)," he said while speaking to reporters here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 1:28:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/republic-day-bsf-troops-on-india-pakistan-border-on-high-alert-says-ig-dk-boora/article38317519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY