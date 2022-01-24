Republic Day: BSF troops on India-Pakistan border on high alert, says IG D.K. Boora

The Border Security Force (BSF) had already announced two-week-long heightened vigilance along the border

BSF troops deployed on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert following a threat of anti-social elements creating trouble on Republic Day, the force's Inspector General D.K. Boora said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) had already announced two-week-long heightened vigilance along the border, he said.

I.G. Boora said troops have begun anti-tunnel operations along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier.

"The BSF is ready to meet all challenges to foil any nefarious design. There is input that anti-national elements are likely to create trouble but we are on high alert along the border and in the hinterland (to foil their designs)," he said while speaking to reporters here.