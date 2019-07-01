Report sought on fly ash management

Following a plea alleging unscientific handling of fly ash generated by a unit of NTPC, the National Green Tribunal on Monday sought a report from the authorities on the current status on disposal and management of fly ash.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed Aravalli Power and Jhajjar Power to provide a report on the current status of fly ash disposal and management.

Authorities were also directed to furnish an action plan along with timelines within one month.

Additionally, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board was directed to furnish a report on the status of air quality and stack monitoring with respect to the two units within one month.

Further, the Bench said, “Report from the Chief Medical Officer, Jhajjar district, about the health impact of fly ash in the area in question has to be provided within one month.” The directions came when the NGT was hearing a plea which claimed that unscientific handling of the fly ash was affecting public health.