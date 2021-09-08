Report on ‘torture’ of farmers

Chandigarh

08 September 2021 00:56 IST

A Punjab lawmakers’ panel, formed by the Assembly Speaker to probe into the alleged atrocities on farmers after their Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi this year, submitted its report. The committee comprised Kuldeep Singh Vaid (chairperson) and Kulbir Singh Zira, Fatehjung Singh Bajwa, Sarabjit Kaur Manuke and Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra as members.

