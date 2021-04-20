Report addiction or face action, Arunachal govt. employees told

GUWAHATI

20 April 2021 19:56 IST

Anti-Narcotic Bureau says 13-15 districts are affected by the drug menace

The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to crack down on its employees addicted to natural and synthetic drugs. Officials of enforcement agencies said drug addiction has reached an alarming proportion in 13-15 of the 25 districts. Synthetic drugs have added to the challenges of checking the menace, they said.

The State government has now decided to launch a war against drugs beginning with its own employees, many of whom are said to be addicted to one form of drug or the other.

“Our government will issue a notification very soon, making it mandatory for all employees to report about their addiction to drugs, if any, to their senior officers,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu said after a meeting with the SPs and commandants of the Arunachal Armed Police Battalions and the Indian Reserve Battalions on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

The notification will come with a deadline for disclosing the “bad habit”. Any employee found addicted to drugs after the deadline will face legal actions, the Chief Minister said.

Officials said the addicts include women and minors.

“The level of drug addiction is worrying. Abuse of synthetic drugs is a cause for concern in 13-15 districts,” Oli Koyu, Nodal Officer of the State Anti-Narcotic Bureau, said on Tuesday.

Cultivation of narcotic substances such as cannabis and opium has also been a major challenge for the enforcement agencies.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the government has been trying to wean people away from opium cultivation by promoting other high-value crops.