Reopening of schools put on hold in Odisha

State-level review warns of second wave of COVID-19

The Odisha government on Friday said there was no chance of reopening schools for higher classes in November even though the process of resuming academic sessions was earlier set in motion.

“We are all aware of the danger of COVID-19 pandemic. The State’s Special Relief Commissioner also advises different departments on steps to be taken in the wake of infection. The SRC issued a notification that School and Mass Education department can start the process of reopening schools for Class IX and above classes after November 15,” said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

Mr. Dash said the department accordingly had also started consultations for reopening of schools.

However, a State-level review chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik warned of a second wave of infection as was seen in European countries and in some States of India, he said.

“The health of students is paramount for us. We have temporarily put on hold the process of reopening of schools. We will further issue necessary directions in this regard,” said the Minister.

Last week, the government had allowed commencing consultations for reopening of schools for Standard IX to XII classes in a graded manner after November 15.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March, schools have remained closed in Odisha. Teachers were occasionally involved in evaluation of examination papers in some schools and door-to-door survey in COVID-19 affected areas. Classes are being conducted online although very few students avail the facilities.

The Chief Minister’s Office had warned that the State could witness a second wave of infection in the second week of December. Senior officials were asked to visit different districts to take stock of the situation.