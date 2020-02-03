Renowned Odia poet Rabi Singh passes away

Renowned Odia revolutionary poet and freedom fighter Rabi Singh passed away at his residence here at Khapuria on Sunday morning. He was 89 and is survived by two sons and a daughter. His wife had died more than 30 years ago. Family sources said he was ailing for several days.

The poet’s mortal remains were consigned to flames at the Satichoura crematorium here with full State honour. His elder son Pinaki Singh lit the funeral pyre as hundreds of people from different walks of life bade a tearful farewell to the poet, who had immensely contributed to Odia literature and philosophy without any formal education.

Expressing his condolence, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described Singh as a very talented poet, and a true patriot. State Culture Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Culture Secretary Manoranjan Panigrahi and several other eminent persons from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack paid their last respects to the poet.

Recipient of several awards and honours, Singh was conferred with the Odia Sahitya Akademi award and the Ati Badi Jagannath Das Samman also.