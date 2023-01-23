HamberMenu
Renaming of islands in Andamans done to gain popularity: Mamata Banerjee

The Chief Minister of West Bengal also accused the Centre of scrapping the Planning Commission envisaged by the legendary freedom fighter.

January 23, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participates in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 126th Birth anniversary celebrations, in Kolkata, on January 23.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee participates in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 126th Birth anniversary celebrations, in Kolkata, on January 23. | Photo Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 23 alleged that the renaming of islands in Andaman and Nicobar was done to merely “gain popularity” since Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had himself named the islands as ‘Shahid’ and ‘Swaraj’ Dweep when he had visited the archipelago in 1943.

She also accused the Centre of scrapping the Planning Commission envisaged by the legendary freedom fighter.

Notably, Neil and Havelock islands in Andamans were, in 2018, renamed as ‘Shahid' Dweep and 'Swaraj’ Dweep by the Centre. Ross Island was also rechristened as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Dweep to honour the freedom fighter.

Also read | It’s time to re-evaluate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Rajnath

Ms. Banerjee's reaction came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi named 21 islands of the Union Territory after Param Vir Chakra awardees on the occasion of Bose's 126th birth anniversary.

"Today only to gain popularity, some are claiming to have given names of Andaman islands Shahid and Swaraj Dweep, but these islands were given such names by Bose when he had gone there to inspect Cellular Jail," Ms. Banerjee said.

The West Bengal CM was addressing a programme held on the occasion of the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary. Ms. Banerjee along with several dignitaries and family members of Bose paid tributes to the freedom fighter at the Red Road event.

West Bengal / Kolkata / state politics / Andaman and Nicobar Islands / politics / politics (general)

