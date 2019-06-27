Other States

Rename West Bengal as Bangla, says Trinamool Congress

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray. Photo: rajyasabha.nic.in  

The matter has been pending with the Union government since July 2018.

The Trinamool has reiterated the long-pending demand of the West Bengal government to rename the State as Bangla.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Rajya Sabha member of the party, raised the issue during Zero Hour on Thursday. Mr. Ray said no geographical territory known as East Bengal ever existed officially. “The word Bangla or the territory called Bangla is believed to have been derived from Banga, a Dravidian tribe that settled in the region in 1000 BCE,” he said.

In July 2018, the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution recommending the name change. The Union Home Ministry, which is the arbitrator in this issue, has not taken any step on the issue.

