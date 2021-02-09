Rename Delhi as 'Indraprastha' and Lucknow as 'Lakhanpur': Kshatriya Mahasabha

Delhi should be renamed as ‘Indraprastha’ and Lucknow as ‘Lakhanpur’, the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha has demanded, its office bearers said on Monday.
The demand was made during the organisation’s two-day national executive meeting that culminated on Sunday at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, they said.
The meeting of the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha was chaired by former Union Minister and three-time former MP from Mathura Raja Manvendra Singh, the organisation's youth wing chief Shantanu Singh Chauhan said.
“We have demanded that Delhi be renamed as Indraprastha and Lucknow be renamed as Lakhanpur as these were the original names of these cities. We will soon be approaching the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government with our demands,” Mr. Chauhan told PTI over the phone.
The mahasabha was formed over a hundred years ago to promote interest of the Kshatriya community and today it has units across many states and its main office in Delhi, he said.
The organisation is also planning to hold an 1,100-km rally in the first week of April to gather support for temple constructions in Mathura and Varanasi, he said.
“It will be an approximately 1,100-km rally starting from Mathura to Kashi (Banaras) and then to Ayodhya. We are planning to complete it in seven or eight days. The objective is to garner support for sites in Mathura and Kashi which are caught up in land dispute," Mr. Chauhan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath