Remove`beef’ from signs, Arunachal eateries ordered

July 15, 2022 10:04 IST

Hotels and restaurants in Naharlagun subdivision have been warned of ₹2,000 fine if they don’t comply by July 18

GUWAHATI

Hotels and restaurants across a subdivision in Arunachal Pradesh have been ordered to remove the word ‘beef’ from signboards by July 18.

Failure to comply with the order issued by the executive magistrate of Naharlagun subdivision on July 13 would invite a fine of ₹2,000 and cancellation of trade license.

Naharlagun is about 13 km from Itanagar, the capital of a State where the consumption of beef is not banned.

Executive Magistrate Tamo Dada said the order was issued under Section 144 of the CrPC following a verbal complaint that signs displaying ‘beef’ hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus and other communities that do not consume the red meat.

“The Hindus don’t consume beef as it is considered to be against their religion and they revere the cow. Moreover, hotels and restaurants in any other part of the country do openly put up such signs, though they serve beef,” he said.

The authorities, the order said, “believes in the secular spirit of our Indian Constitution but such open display of the word ‘beef’ on the signboards of such hotels and restaurants may hurt the sentiments of some sections of the community, and may create animosity between different groups”.

Mr. Dada said his office will take action against hotels and restaurants that defy the order after the deadline, erase or paint the “objectionable” word from the signboards, and impose the fine. Licenses of non-compliant establishments may also be cancelled, he added.

The local authorities clarified the order was not meant to prevent the sale or consumption of beef. “Hotels and restaurants can continue to serve beef but without displaying the word,” an official said.