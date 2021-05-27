Remove Lakshdweep administrator Praful Patel, says Pawar

His ‘irrational’ decisions destroying UT’s unique culture, he says

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the ‘unwarranted’ and ‘irrational’ decisions taken by the Lakshdweep administrator would lead to destruction of traditional means of livelihood and its unique culture as it has already resulted in huge unrest and protest.

Mr. Pawar has also sought the ouster of recently appointed administrator Praful K Patel.

“I would be happy if orders and decisions taken by the incumbent Authority of Lakshadweep administration are re-examined and necessary directions are passed to the administration to withdraw the unreasonable and unwarranted orders,” said Mr. Pawar, highlighting the points raised by Lakshadweep’s NCP MP P.P. Mohammed Faizal.

“The appointment of a new administrator who works in close co-operation with people’s representatives and takes holistic approach to work with the native people will be highly appreciated.”

Requesting Mr. Modi to personally look into the matters raised by the Lok Sabha MP, the NCP chief’s letter highlighted recent actions and drafts of proposed rules. The letter has listed 13 recent actions ranging from easing COVID-control SOP, implementation of the Prevention of Anti Social Activities Act, 2021 in a region with least number of crimes, new liquor policy at a place which prohibits alcohol, proposed prohibition on beef consumption, plans of development under Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation draft etc.