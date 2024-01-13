Remind people of Congress’s ‘corrupt rule’ till 2014, says Rajasthan CM

January 13, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on January 13 called upon BJP workers to remind people of the “most corrupt rule” of Congress till 2014, in the run-up to this year’s Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Sharma said a sense of pride in the cultural heritage and deliverance from slavery would enable the party workers to convince the public at large to vote for the BJP.

Mr. Sharma addressed BJP office-bearers and party workers at the end of a two-day marathon meeting organised here to deliberate on the roadmap to win all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the upcoming elections. Union Ministers from the State and senior BJP leaders addressed various sessions, while former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was conspicuous by her absence.

Mr. Sharma said the public welfare schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be propagated among the people to make them aware of the BJP’s pledge to turn India into a developed country by 2047. Besides, the Prime Minister’s nine Aagrahas (entreaties) should be conveyed to each household to get their support for his momentous vision, he said.

The organisational meeting discussed the issues and challenges identified by the party in different regions, including Shekhawati, tribal districts and eastern Rajasthan. The participants focused on 11 Assembly seats in these regions where the BJP did not perform very well in the elections held in November 2023.

BJP State president C.P. Joshi said the party, besides taking the government’s works to the public, would remain at the forefront of people’s service. He said the BJP government in the State, which had already taken several important decisions, was committed to fulfilling all of its promises. The Ministers would visit the districts and hold regular public hearings at the party headquarters, he added.

BJP State in-charge Arun Singh said the party workers would go among the public to generate awareness about the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre. “Each of us wishes that Mr. Modi becomes the Prime Minister for the third time. Our aim is to win all the 25 seats [in Rajasthan] and put them in the PM’s bag,” he said.

The January 22 consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya was also discussed at the meeting and a target was set to take 20,000 people from each Lok Sabha constituency for a visit to the temple. Within the State, a week-long cleanliness drive will be undertaken in all big temples to provide comfort to the devotees.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Choudhary, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, BJP State general secretary Chandrashekhar and former Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore were among those who attended the meeting.

