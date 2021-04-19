Other States

Remdesivir boxes come from Maharashtra, MP airlifts them to districts

The Madhya Pradesh government air-lifted 12,000 vials of Remdesivir, a key medicine in COVID-19 treatment, from Indore to various districts amid a sharp spike, including a record addition of 12,248 cases on Sunday, officials said.

They said the consignment of the anti-viral drug had arrived in 125 boxes by truck from neighbouring Maharashtra.

“A total of 25 boxes were sent by helicopter to Bhopal, 21 to Jabalpur, 10 to Gwalior, five to Sagar, four each to Hoshangabad and Rewa, and three boxes to Shahdol.

Besides, 14 boxes were transported to Ujjain by road, and 38 boxes were kept for Indore,” he said.

On Thursday, a consignment of 9,264 Remdesivir vials had reached Indore airport, after which they were air-lifted to various districts.

Comments
Related Articles

Coronavirus | Rajasthan government orders closure of offices, markets till May 3

Coronavirus | Mass testing raises Kerala tally by over 18,000 cases

Coronavirus | Jharkhand wants Remdesivir from Bangladesh

COVID-19 deaths in State far exceed government figures

BJP candidate shot at in Malda, hospitalised

Respond to plea on wrong photo of Hathras victim: Delhi High Court

Coronavirus | Ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen, says Yogi Adityanath

Former Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman passes away

Coronavirus | Lingaraj Temple closed for general public

Coronavirus | Bihar slaps night curfew; closes all schools, public places till May 15

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Election Commission bars BJP, Trinamool leaders from campaigning for 24 hours

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Narendra Modi should resign owning responsibility for COVID-19 surge: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi demonstrating his role as party campaigner, not India’s PM: CPI(M)

Coronavirus | Mamata writes to PM on surge in cases amid vaccine shortage

Coronavirus | Bed requirement for COVID-19 patients more than our capacity: Gujarat Dy. CM

Coronavirus | Gunny, water drip system keeps temperature low in COVID-19 isolation coaches in Maharashtra
Disk-footed bat recorded for the first time in India.

Meghalaya records India’s first bat with sticky disks

NPP snubs ally BJP in Meghalaya tribal council

Voting for second phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls to be held on Monday

Police grill pharma director over Remdesivir stock; BJP fumes
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 9:37:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/remdesivir-boxes-come-from-maharashtra-mp-airlifts-them-to-districts/article34355240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY