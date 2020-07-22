Remains of mother and daughter found in house

Ghaziabad

22 July 2020 23:35 IST

Woman’s live-in partner absconding

The mortal remains of a mother and her daughter were recovered from the Meerut residence of her live-in partner almost four months after they mysteriously disappeared, police said. The accused Shamshad alias Dilshad who allegedly killed and buried them is absconding.

The case came to light because of the relentless pursuit of deceased Priya’s friend Chanchal. Originally from Ghaziabad, Priya and her daughter lived as a tenant in the house of Chanchal’s father in Modinagar after her divorce and since then they were in touch.

In the FIR, Chanchal said that she was in touch with Priya over phone till March 28. “After that she was unreachable. I called up Shamshad many times but he didn’t give any credible answer. So I lodged a complaint with the Meerut police on April 15 but no action was taken.”

Advertising

Advertising

She said it was only after the intervention of a local Bajrang Dal leader that the police registered an FIR and Shamshad was detained. In the FIR, Chanchal alleged that Shamshad lured Priya on a social media site with the fictitious name of Amit Gurjar and she shifted to Kanshi Ram Colony in Meerut with him.

Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Kumar Singh said, “On Tuesday, investigation revealed that Shamshad had possibly buried Priya and her daughter in one of the rooms at his residence. We dug out the bodies and their DNA test would be done.”

“The accused will be arrested soon,” said Mr. Singh.