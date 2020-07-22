Remains of mother and daughter found in house

The mortal remains of a mother and her daughter were recovered from the Meerut residence of her live-in partner almost four months after they mysteriously disappeared, police said. The accused Shamshad alias Dilshad who allegedly killed and buried them is absconding.
The case came to light because of the relentless pursuit of deceased Priya’s friend Chanchal. Originally from Ghaziabad, Priya and her daughter lived as a tenant in the house of Chanchal’s father in Modinagar after her divorce and since then they were in touch.
In the FIR, Chanchal said that she was in touch with Priya over phone till March 28. “After that she was unreachable. I called up Shamshad many times but he didn’t give any credible answer. So I lodged a complaint with the Meerut police on April 15 but no action was taken.”
She said it was only after the intervention of a local Bajrang Dal leader that the police registered an FIR and Shamshad was detained. In the FIR, Chanchal alleged that Shamshad lured Priya on a social media site with the fictitious name of Amit Gurjar and she shifted to Kanshi Ram Colony in Meerut with him.
Superintendent of Police (City) Akhilesh Kumar Singh said, “On Tuesday, investigation revealed that Shamshad had possibly buried Priya and her daughter in one of the rooms at his residence. We dug out the bodies and their DNA test would be done.”
“The accused will be arrested soon,” said Mr. Singh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath