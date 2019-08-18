Relive India’s naval history inside underground museum

Thousands of visitors to Mumbai’s sea-facing Raj Bhavan will now be able to relive the finest moments of India’s naval history inside an underground bunker museum. On Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the bunker museum, which is spread across 15,000 square feet.

Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao had discovered the bunker last year, along with two identical cannons, atop the foothills of Raj Bhavan, which is situated at the tip of south Mumbai.

Strategic lookout point

The bunker dates back to the pre-World War I era and is believed to have been an asset of the battery stationed near the coast to defend Bombay Castle from naval attacks, officials said. The restored bunker houses virtual reality booths, which will help visitors time travel to the 19th century, when the underground tunnel was used strategically to fire cannons at approaching enemy ships, officials said.

The twin cannons — 4.7 metre in length and 1.15 metre in diameter — were found covered in mud 25 metres apart from each other. The bunker resembles a fort and is made up of 13 rooms, which can be accessed by passing through a 20-foot-tall gate. The rooms bear names such as Shell Store, Gun Shell, Cartridge Store, Shell Lift, Pump, Central Artillery Store, and Workshop. The underground passage has a proper drainage system and inlets for fresh air and light.

As part of the restoration process, a structural audit of the bunker was conducted and structural strengthening was carried out later.

An official at Raj Bhavan said, “We have ensured that all the original features of the bunker have been restored. We have developed the bunker for adaptive reuse as a museum by incorporating virtual reality on the themes of cannon-firing experience, history of Raj Bhavan and a glimpse of the forts of Maharashtra.” The official said the dioramas of cannons and soldiers, and optical illusions of a bunker of infinite length and cannons have been created for the museum.