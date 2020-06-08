Other States

Religious places, malls, hotels to remain closed in Odisha till June 30

Home delivery from hotels and restaurants, including food aggregator services, are allowed.

All religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will continue to remain closed in Odisha till June 30 in view of the COVID-19 scenario, the State government has said in a notification.

Most States are set to reopen such public spots from June 8 after a gap of over two months, as the country prepares for a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown by easing more restrictions in the non-containment zones.

The Odisha government, in a clarification issued late on June 7, said the Centre has mentioned that the States, based on their assessment of the COVID-19 situation, are authorised to prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary.

“The order issued by the State government is valid till June 30 and shall be strictly implemented,” an official said.

Home delivery from hotels and restaurants, including food aggregator services, are allowed, the notification said.

The Union Culture Ministry has approved the opening of 820 centrally-protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), including 46 religious places in Odisha, from June 8.

However, the fresh notification issued by the State government said religious places will remain shut till June 30. Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief administrator Krishna Kumar had last week made it clear that the shrine will remain out of bounds for devotees till July 5.

With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of June, the Odisha government had imposed a weekend shutdown in 11 vulnerable districts and night curfew across the State from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. till the month-end.

As many as 138 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,994, officials said on June 8. Nine persons have died due to the contagion in the State.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 12:47:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/religious-places-malls-hotels-to-remain-closed-in-odisha-till-june-30/article31776759.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY