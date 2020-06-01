Religious places, hotels and malls to reopen in Assam from June 8

The Assam government has allowed places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to open among a slew of activities from June 8.

A notification from the State government on Monday said shooting of films and videos in open spaces and studios, operation of barbershops and parlours for hair trimming only, yoga, morning walk and jogging in open spaces and public parks without any sitting arrangement, have also been allowed with immediate effect.

The relaxation is with a few riders.

Operators of all activities allowed have to maintain strict maintenance of social distancing norms while barbers have to wear masks and gloves and ensure frequent sanitisation.

Religious places and places of worship have been told not to let in more than 20 people per hour. The number of attendees would have to be reduced if such a place has a small area.

All religious institutions have also been instructed to issue disposable paper tokens to regulate the number of visitors and ensure safe disposal of tokens before they enter the precincts.

“Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will have a maximum of 50% of total capacity at a time. For the performance of yoga, morning walk, jogging, etc., in open spaces and public parks, persons entrusted with the responsibility of maintenance of the areas shall be responsible for maintaining social distancing and hygiene norms,” the notification said.

Schools to remain closed

However, all educational institutes, coaching centres, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places have not been allowed to reopen. Same with social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large-scale congregations.