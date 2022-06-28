Religious leaders ask locals to welcome Amarnath yatris

Members of the civil society, including religious leaders, in Kashmir held a day-long conference to discuss the role of religious leaders in welcoming the pilgrims heading for the Amarnath cave shrine from June 30 in the Valley. The day-long conference, titled ‘Milchar: The Future of the Future in Kashmir’s Context’ was held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Monday in Srinagar.

It was a first-of-its-kind initiative in a decade where the civil society members came together to give a message of solidarity against the targeted killings and to discuss the role of religious leaders to welcome Amarnath yatris, the organisers said. “The conference was organised with an aim to study the role of Islamic religious leaders in creating harmony between different communities. Prominent religious leaders of the Kashmir Valley highlighted the significance of civil society in the contemporary times and the ways for creating a harmonious society,” they said. Sheikh Muzaffar, a speaker, highlighted the role of the civil society in establishing a harmonised society. He stressed that the civil society played a vital role for the development of society. Malik Mohammed Jameel, an Islamic scholar, highlighted the important role of the Islamic religious leaders in creating amity and how they can be ambassadors of goodwill and foster understanding. Mirwaiz Abdul Latief Bukhari from central Kashmir, called for more and more participation of religious leaders “to dispel mistrust amongst communities”. “The religious leaders in present times are not doing their best to be an instrument of change. In coming months, the religious leaders will be proactive in educating empathy, harmony, and understanding through sermons in their respective areas in J&K,” Mr. Bukhari said. Mufti Nasir Ahmad, from a seminary in the Kashmir Valley, said there will be obstacles and difficulties in the way of any fruitful change or initiative. “All such obstacles can be overcome with conviction and aiming for greater good,” he added. Master Ghulam Nabi Gani and Raja Muneeb, in their addresses, asked Kashmiris to welcome Amarnath yatris. “It’s our duty to cooperate for a peaceful yatra and a chance to extend our hospitality, for which Kashmir is known for. Every yatri should carry a message of peace and harmony from this holy land,” the speakers said. The conference also discussed the importance of the yatra and its contribution to the overall development of the entire Jammu and Kashmir.