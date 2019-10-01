Relief works on in rain-battered Bihar

Relief and rescue operations are on in full swing in Bihar, including in State capital Patna, as people struggled to recover from the devastation wrought by torrential rain, which has claimed close to 30 lives and caused heavy damage to property.

Relief materials are being distributed by NDRF and SDRF personnel who are reaching out to people marooned inside homes, helping in relocation of those who so desired, and delivering packets of food, medicines and packaged drinking water to them.

Indian Air Force helicopters hovered over flooded areas, especially the densely populated ones like Kankar Bagh and Hanuman Nagar in Patna, dropping packets of relief material as residents stood atop roofs. Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar exuded confidence that inundation would ease significantly by Wednesday as water would be flushed out with the help of heavy duty pumps brought from Coal India units in Chhattisgarh.

Building Construction Minister Ashok Chowdhury faced angry outbursts when he reached Kaushal Nagar, a slum near the old Gardani Bagh area, as residents complained that relief and rehabilitation works seemed centred around posh localities. He assured them that he would personally see to it that relief reached every nook and corner.

Many social organisations volunteered to reach out to affected citizens. The Patna Sahib Gurdwara is organising community kitchens in several parts of the city.

According to the State Disaster Management Department, 14 districts have been hit by flood-like situation caused by torrential rainfall. Most of them are situated along the Ganga.