Relief for police personnel with medical conditions in Punjab

Punjab has decided to prohibit all police personnel with medical issues, as well as policewomen with children under 5, from front-line duty, in an attempt to protect them from undue exposure to the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta on Tuesday said concerns had been expressed on this count during several calls received on the newly launched tele-counselling facility from anxious police corona warriors and their families.

Coping with COVID-19

“At present, there are over 48,000 police personnel engaged in curfew enforcement and relief measures across the State, and the facility was launched on April 20 to equip police officers and their families with additional information and skills to cope with the psychological aspects of the COVID-19 duties, including a high degree of risk of contracting infection,” he said.

Mr. Gupta said several calls were received regarding issues of health and safety of women police personnel who were either lactating mothers or mothers of children under the age of five years, who needed the mother’s constant presence.

“Separation from young children was causing hardship, worry and anxiety, especially in cases where the husband and wife were both members of the police force,” said the DGP, adding that in response to these concerns, it was decided not to deploy such women on front-line duty.

Similar apprehensions were expressed with respect to personnel suffering from various medical issues, especially respiratory distress, which could aggravate their risk factors, he said.

Directions issued

Mr. Gupta said directions have been issued to ensure that police officers with pre-existing medical issues, and women police personnel with children below 5 years of age, are not posted on front-line duties in view of their peculiar and specific circumstances.