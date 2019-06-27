Relief for 3 thrown off train in Bengal for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced compensation for three persons, including a madrasa teacher, who sustained injuries after being pushed off a train in the city for allegedly refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The incident happened on Monday.

“I have spoken to the victims and announced a compensation of ₹50,000 to each of them. We condemn such incidents and stern action should be taken by the police in this case. We will not allow such things to happen in the State,” Ms. Banerjee told reporters.

Hafeez Mohd. Sahrukh Haldar, who received minor injuries in the incident, said he was beaten up by a mob which was shouting slogans and asking him to follow suit. “We were thrashed and then thrown out of the train at Park Circus railway station,” he told reporters.

Ms. Banerjee had also announced compensation for victims of political violence in Bhatpara, which has been witnessing frequent post-poll violence between supporters of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.

The fight between the two parties has intensified in the area ever since Arjun Singh crossed over from TMC to BJP, and won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat under which Bhatpara falls.