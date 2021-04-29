Reliance Foundation to set up 1,000-bed COVID-19 facility in Jamnagar

MUMBAI:

Reliance Foundation has announced it will set up a 1,000-bed COVID-19 facility in Jamnagar.

“All services will be provided free of cost to the citizens and the entire cost of setting up and running the facilities will be borne by Reliance,” the foundation said in a statement.

A 400-bed facility is expected to be up and running at the Government Dental College and Hospital in Jamnagar within a week.

Thereafter, another 600-bed facility will be made operational at another location in Jamnagar within the next two weeks time, the foundation added.

“All the necessary manpower, medical support, equipments, other disposable items will be supported by Reliance. The state government will coordinate in ensuring that the hospital is staffed with doctors and nursing staff,” RF said.

The hospital will provide relief to people living in Jamnagar, Khambhalia, Dwarka, Porbandar and other regions of Saurashtra, it added.

“As India fights the second wave of COVID, we are committed to helping in every way we can. Additional healthcare facilities are one of the most critical needs of the hour,” said founder and chairperson Nita Ambani. “We will continue to work tirelessly to save precious lives.”