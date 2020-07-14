Release political prisoners, says CPI(M)

New Delhi

14 July 2020 02:22 IST

The Left parties have demanded that all political prisoners be released and given adequate medical attention. The CPI(M) Polit Bureau said that some of them had reportedly contracted COVID-19 due to overcrowded prisons. Activist Akhil Gogoi (in photo) had tested positive, while the health of poet Varavara Rao was alarming. CPI general secretary D. Raja said many faced a threat to their lives.

Given the cramped and unhygienic conditions in prisons, there was every possibility that prominent human rights activists including Gautam Navlakha, Anil Teltumbde, Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, jailed on “trumped-up charges”, are at risk of catching the infection, the party said.

CPI general secretary D. Raja also said many of those who were jailed due to political vendetta were now facing a threat to their lives. “The unhealthy conditions in the jails and the reluctance of the authorities to provide highly needed medicare facilities, especially under the contagious conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have worsened the situation,” Mr. Raja said.

Both CPI and CPI(M) pointed out that among the list of political prisoners, the condition of former DU professor G.N. Saibaba is deplorable. He has 90% disability and 19 medical conditions, many of which are life threatening. Even a UN Special Rapporteurs on human rights had last year demanded his release given his health condition, the parties said.