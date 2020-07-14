Release political prisoners, says CPI(M)

The Left parties have demanded that all political prisoners be released and given adequate medical attention. The CPI(M) Polit Bureau said that some of them had reportedly contracted COVID-19 due to overcrowded prisons. Activist Akhil Gogoi (in photo) had tested positive, while the health of poet Varavara Rao was alarming. CPI general secretary D. Raja said many faced a threat to their lives.
Given the cramped and unhygienic conditions in prisons, there was every possibility that prominent human rights activists including Gautam Navlakha, Anil Teltumbde, Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, jailed on “trumped-up charges”, are at risk of catching the infection, the party said.
CPI general secretary D. Raja also said many of those who were jailed due to political vendetta were now facing a threat to their lives. “The unhealthy conditions in the jails and the reluctance of the authorities to provide highly needed medicare facilities, especially under the contagious conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have worsened the situation,” Mr. Raja said.
Both CPI and CPI(M) pointed out that among the list of political prisoners, the condition of former DU professor G.N. Saibaba is deplorable. He has 90% disability and 19 medical conditions, many of which are life threatening. Even a UN Special Rapporteurs on human rights had last year demanded his release given his health condition, the parties said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath